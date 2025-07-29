Got world's support after Operation Sindoor, except from Congress: Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said that India received global support after Operation Sindoor, except from the Congress. "We had the support of the world but, sadly, not from the Congress," he told Parliament. He also disputed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's claim that the government had "tied the Air Force's hands and sent them to war," saying, "Armed Forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where and how."

Operation Operation lasted just 22 minutes The whole operation, he said, took just 22 minutes, showcasing the country's indigenous defense capabilities. "The forces destroyed terror hideouts... we also proved that India won't bow down to nuclear blackmailing," PM Modi said. After the successful operation, Pakistan begged for a ceasefire on the night of May 10. "They said, 'bahut maara, ab jyada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai,' and asked us to stop the war," he said.

Pakistan and Congress making same demand: PM PM Narendra Modi says, "The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that Congress is making..."

Strategic response First time India attacked 'impenetrable' targets in Pakistan He also noted that this was the first time India attacked "impenetrable" targets in Pakistan. He said that "even the masterminds behind the attacks are now having sleepless nights," adding that Pakistan had an inkling of India's resolve but could do nothing to stop it. Operation Sindoor, he added, makes it clear that India has decided on three points. "One, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method...Two, no nuclear blackmail would work."

3 points 'JD Vance tried to call me' The third point is that India will "not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities." On the United States' involvement, he said that on the night of May 9, Vice President JD Vance tried to reach him, but he was at a meeting with the Army, so he couldn't answer. "Later, I called him back. [He] told me...Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was, if...Pakistan attacks, we'll respond by launching a big attack."