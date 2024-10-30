Summarize Simplifying... In short Brussels is a haven for sweet-toothed visitors, boasting treats like the world-renowned Belgian chocolate, a symbol of national pride and craftsmanship.

Other delights include speculoos, thin cookies spiced with cinnamon and other spices, and cuberdons, cone-shaped sweets with a gooey center.

Discover Brussels' sweetest delights

What's the story Brussels, the capital of Belgium, is known not only for its beautiful architecture and rich culture but also for its world-class culinary scene. Amidst the city's vast array of flavors, its sweet treats truly shine, providing a delectable taste of Belgian history and heritage. From globally acclaimed chocolates to hidden gems of local pastries, Brussels ensures a memorable (and sweet!) journey for every traveler.

Chocolate

The legendary Belgian chocolate

One cannot possibly visit Brussels and not eat Belgian chocolate. Renowned worldwide for its exceptional quality and exquisite taste, Belgian chocolate is an art form with infinite expressions. Every piece is a masterpiece, meticulously sculpted from the finest cocoa and infused with pure ingredients to create a symphony of flavor that melts on your tongue. This isn't just a sweet treat; it's a tangible taste of Belgian pride and craftsmanship.

Speculoos

Sink your teeth into speculoos

Speculoos are thin, crispy cookies, richly flavored with caramelized sugar and delicately spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, cardamom, and white pepper. These festive cookies, traditionally associated with the holiday season but now enjoyed year-round, are the perfect accompaniment to a cup of coffee or tea. More than just delicious, speculoos cookies represent the heart and soul of Belgian hospitality, making them a cherished treat.

Cuberdon

Savor the unique Cuberdon

Cuberdon, a classic Belgian treat, is adored for its unique cone shape and soft, gooey center. Made with gum arabic and flavored with raspberry or other fruit syrups, cuberdons deliver a sweet surprise. The hard shell conceals a liquid center, ensuring not just a burst of flavor but also a fun eating experience. This sugary delight truly encapsulates Belgian confectionary tradition.

Waffles

Indulge in Liege waffles

Liege waffles are a delicious Belgian treat, featuring a rich brioche dough and pearl sugar that caramelizes during baking. This results in a delightfully crispy exterior and a tender, slightly sweet interior. Often served plain or simply dusted with powdered sugar, they are a cherished part of Belgium's gastronomic culture.

Tarte au riz

Experience tarte au riz

Tarte au riz originates from the Verviers region close to Brussels. It's a delicious sweet pastry crust filled with creamy rice pudding. Baked to perfection until golden, the top layer of the tarte becomes slightly crispy, providing a delightful contrast to the creamy filling underneath. This dessert is a harmonious fusion of textures and flavors, truly encapsulating the essence of Belgian comfort food.