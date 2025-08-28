5 fruit-based chutneys you need to try

Chutneys are the best versatile add-on to any meal, adding that burst of flavor which can elevate the simplest of dishes. And making them at home using seasonal fruits is the best way to ensure freshness and experiment with flavors. Here's how you can make delightful chutneys using fruits in the season, and incorporate them into your everyday meals.

Dish 1 Mango chutney: A summer favorite Mangoes are plentiful in the summer months and serve as a great chutney base. For mango chutney, mix ripe mangoes with spices such as cumin and coriander, and a hint of sugar and vinegar for balance. The result is a sweet yet tangy condiment that goes perfectly with rice dishes or as a spread on sandwiches.

Dish 2 Apple chutney: Autumn's gift Autumn brings an abundance of apples, and their crisp texture makes them ideal for chutney. To prepare apple chutney, cook apples along with onions, ginger, and cinnamon until softened. Sweeten it with some raisins or dates and vinegar for acidity. This chutney goes beautifully with cheese platters or roasted vegetables.

Dish 3 Pineapple chutney: Tropical twist With their tropical flair, pineapples make for the perfect chutneys. Dice up fresh pineapple and simmer it with chili flakes, ginger, and a splash of lime juice. The blend of spicy and sweet flavors makes for an ideal topping for grilled vegetables or tacos, giving a unique twist to the dish with its vibrant taste.

Dish 4 Berry chutney: A burst of flavor Berries, from strawberries to blueberries, make for the perfect chutney when they are in peak season. Cook the berries with balsamic vinegar and honey, and stir until it thickens into a jam-like consistency. This amazing berry chutney goes well with pancakes or can be a delicious mix-in for your morning yogurt, providing a burst of flavor to kickstart your day.