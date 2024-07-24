Calling all travel junkies!

Head over to these enchanting castles near Edinburgh

By Anujj Trehaan 10:59 am Jul 24, 202410:59 am

What's the story Edinburgh, Scotland's vibrant capital, isn't just known for its iconic castle. The area around it is dotted with ancient castles, each telling a unique story of Scotland's rich history and culture. From majestic fortresses to romantic ruins, these castles are essential visits for anyone looking to explore the Scottish heritage that extends beyond the city's bustling life.

Recommendation 1

A fortress with a view: Edinburgh Castle

Perched on an extinct volcano at the heart of the city, Edinburgh Castle dominates the skyline. While technically not "around" Edinburgh, no castle tour is complete without exploring this iconic fortress. It houses Scotland's crown jewels and offers panoramic views of the city. The castle's history spans centuries, making it a fascinating visit for those interested in Scotland's past.

Recommendation 2

The romantic ruins of Craigmillar Castle

A short drive from Edinburgh's center takes you to Craigmillar Castle, a serene and picturesque ruin. Its well-preserved walls and towers, set against the backdrop of lush gardens, offer a tranquil retreat from the city. Craigmillar's historical connection with Mary Queen of Scots adds a fascinating layer to its allure, making it perfect for those in search of beauty and tranquility.

Recommendation 3

Explore Linlithgow Palace's royal splendor

Situated halfway between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Linlithgow Palace, the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, now stands in ruins. Despite this, its grandeur remains impressive to visitors. One can stroll through the once lavish courtyards, imagining the royal festivities that took place. The palace, overlooking Linlithgow Loch, provides stunning views that underscore its worth as a travel destination.

Recommendation 4

Tantallon Castle: A coastal stronghold

Perched dramatically on cliffs that overlook the North Sea, Tantallon Castle offers some of the most stunning coastal views in Scotland. This semi-ruined medieval fortress draws visitors with its impressive curtain wall facing the sea and a rich history filled with sieges and battles. It stands as an ideal location for photography enthusiasts and history buffs, providing a captivating glimpse into Scotland's past.

Recommendation 5

Blackness Castle: The Ship that Never Sailed

Nicknamed "the ship that never sailed" due to its unique ship-like shape, Blackness Castle has served various roles, including a garrison fortress and prison. Located on the Firth of Forth's shores, it offers insights into Scotland's military history and scenic views. Its distinct architecture makes it an intriguing visit for those exploring Scottish heritage, providing a blend of historical insight and natural beauty.