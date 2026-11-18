Estonia's most peaceful islands: A list
What's the story
Estonia's islands are the perfect escape for those looking for peace and quiet. These islands, which are home to untouched nature and a rich history, are the perfect place for those seeking solitude. Whether you want to explore forests or relax on the beach, these islands have it all. Here are some of Estonia's most peaceful islands, and what makes them special.
Saaremaa
Saaremaa: Estonia's largest island
Saaremaa is Estonia's largest island and is famous for its unique meteorite craters and windmills.
The island's calmness is accentuated by its sparse population and wide-open spaces.
Visitors can explore the Vilsandi National Park, which is home to a variety of bird species.
The island's spa resorts also provide relaxation opportunities with natural mineral waters.
Hiiumaa
Hiiumaa: A lighthouse lover's paradise
Hiiumaa is known for its historic lighthouses, some of which date back to the 19th century.
The island's rugged coastline offers stunning views of the Baltic Sea.
Nature lovers can hike through the island's many trails or visit the popular Kopu Lighthouse.
Hiiumaa's peaceful beaches are perfect for sunbathing or a quiet walk along the shore.
Muhu
Muhu: A cultural gem
Muhu Island is famous for its rich cultural heritage, traditional wooden houses, and handicrafts.
The island is connected to Saaremaa via a causeway, making it easily accessible.
Visitors can explore local museums that showcase Muhu's history and craftwork.
The island's tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
Kihnu
Kihnu: A UNESCO cultural space
Kihnu Island has been designated as a UNESCO cultural space for its unique traditions and lifestyle, which have been preserved over generations.
The locals still wear traditional attire on special occasions, giving visitors a glimpse of their vibrant culture.
You can also visit Kihnu Museum to learn more about local customs, or join in on community events during your visit.
Vormsi
Vormsi: A haven for birdwatchers
Vormsi Island is a birdwatcher's paradise with its diverse avian population, especially during migration seasons.
The island has several observation towers, giving panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.
Birdwatchers can spot rare species in their natural habitats without disturbing them.
Vormsi's serene environment makes it a perfect getaway for those looking to connect with nature.