Why urban rooftops are worth exploring
What's the story
Mega-cities are busy as hell but above their head, some rooftops hide an adventure of a lifetime.
From amazing views to mind-numbing activities, these rooftops have all the fun that one can imagine.
If you look up and explore these rooftops, you will discover a whole new side of city life, something that most people miss by keeping their heads down.
Peace or excitement, these hidden gems have got it all.
Green retreats
Rooftop gardens and green spaces
From Singapore to Tokyo, many mega-cities have turned their rooftops into lush gardens and green spaces.
They provide a calm respite from the urban hustle-bustle, giving the visitors an opportunity to relax amid greenery.
Some even have walking paths and sit-outs where you could chill while enjoying panoramic city views.
These green retreats not only beautify the city but also promote environmental sustainability by improving air quality.
Adrenaline rush
Thrilling rooftop sports
For the adrenaline junkies, some rooftops offer exciting sports such as rock climbing walls or zip lines.
These high-altitude adventures make for an exhilarating way to see the cityscape up close while getting your heart racing.
Safety measures are always in place so that participants can enjoy the activities without a worry.
Getting into rooftop sports offers a glimpse of urban landscapes that few get to see.
Starry nights
Rooftop cinemas under the stars
Rooftop cinemas have become popular attractions in many cities, giving moviegoers an open-air viewing experience under the stars.
These venues often screen classic films or recent releases against stunning backdrops of city skylines.
With comfortable seating arrangements and sometimes even food stalls nearby, rooftop cinemas make for an enjoyable evening out with friends or family while taking in breathtaking views.
Elevated dining
Dining experiences with a view
Dining on rooftops has become a trend because of delicious food and stunning views.
Many restaurants have set shop atop high-rise buildings. They serve patrons meals with sweeping cityscapes beneath them.
They dine al fresco style during warmer months. Weather allows it comfortably enough for outdoor seating arrangements.
This avoids uncomfortable patrons too much due to temperature fluctuations. These fluctuations are typical within large metropolitan areas globally today.