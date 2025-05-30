What's the story

The culture and history-rich Tamil Nadu is much more than its busy cities.

Tucked away in its landscapes are offbeat village paths, waiting to be discovered by those with a curious heart.

Not only do these paths give an insight into the locals' traditional lifestyle, they also offer tranquil atmospheres far from the regular touristy places.

Finding these paths can be a delightful experience for anyone looking to explore off-the-beaten-track places.