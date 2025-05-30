Top peaceful destinations in Tamil Nadu
The culture and history-rich Tamil Nadu is much more than its busy cities.
Tucked away in its landscapes are offbeat village paths, waiting to be discovered by those with a curious heart.
Not only do these paths give an insight into the locals' traditional lifestyle, they also offer tranquil atmospheres far from the regular touristy places.
Finding these paths can be a delightful experience for anyone looking to explore off-the-beaten-track places.
Chettinad trail
Path through Chettinad villages
The Chettinad region is famous for its unique architecture and colorful culture. Strolling through these villages, you can appreciate the grand mansions constructed by the wealthy merchants of yesteryears.
The beautiful woodwork and spacious courtyards are reminiscent of a bygone era's opulence.
You can also meet the local artisans who still follow the age-old crafts, giving you a glimpse of their life.
Kolli Hills trek
Trekking in Kolli Hills
Kolli Hills is famous for its lush greenery and scenic beauty. The trekking trails here go through dense forests, small streams, and picturesque viewpoints.
The cool climate makes it an ideal spot for nature lovers who want to escape urban chaos and get lost in nature's beauty.
Along the way, trekkers might come across small villages where they can get a taste of local hospitality and regional delicacies.
Auroville paths
Exploring Auroville's green pathways
Auroville, as the name suggests, brings you the best of both worlds: a global village coexisting with nature's abundance.
Its verdant paths are ideal for some evening stroll or cycling expedition. These routes go through forests, gardens, and experimental farms highlighting what it means to live sustainably.
You can learn organic farming practices or simply soak in the tranquil environment that inspires contemplation and repose.
Nilgiri Trails
Journey through Nilgiri tea estates
The Nilgiri region is known for its sprawling tea estates against rolling hillsides.
A walk along these trails gives breathtaking views of neatly lined tea bushes extending as far as one can see.
Visitors may get opportunities to visit tea factories and witness the processing methods involved in producing different varieties of tea, while enjoying fresh brews right at their source.