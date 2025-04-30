Unwind in peace: 5 secluded spots in South America
What's the story
South America is known for its vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes, but it also has some lesser-known peaceful spots.
These hidden gems are a perfect escape from the crowded touristy places.
From secluded beaches to tranquil mountain retreats, these places allow you to unwind and connect with nature.
Here are five secret peaceful spots in South America that promise tranquility and something far from the crowds.
Valle Cocora
The enchanting Valle de Cocora
Nestled in Colombia's coffee region, Valle de Cocora is a picturesque valley famous for its towering wax palm trees.
The lush green landscape offers numerous hiking trails, which takes you through cloud forests and open fields.
Visitors can enjoy the serene beauty of the valley as they observe diverse wildlife.
The area is perfect for those seeking solitude amidst nature's wonders.
Laguna Colorada
Serenity at Laguna Colorada
Located in Bolivia's Eduardo Avaroa Andean Fauna National Reserve, Laguna Colorada is a shallow salt lake that is famous for its striking red waters, which are tinted by algae and minerals.
Nestled among mountains, this spot offers a quiet place to watch flamingos feed in the lake.
The surreal landscape gives photographers the perfect opportunity to get beautiful shots.
Ilha Grande
Peaceful retreat at Ilha Grande
Brazil's coast has an island paradise in the form of Ilha Grande. Pristine beaches and lush rainforests make it an ideal destination.
Since no cars are allowed on the island, it is untouched by urbanization.
One can explore a number of hiking trails leading to secluded beaches or just chill on the sandy shores, with gentle waves lapping against the shore.
El Chaltén
Tranquility of El Chalten
El Chalten in Argentina is a small village nestled in Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina's trekking capital.
It is so because of its proximity to iconic peaks like Mount Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre.
These mountains provide plenty of hiking opportunities, from easy walks along riversides to challenging climbs.
Hikers are rewarded with panoramic views over rugged terrains. Making it a perfect destination for both peace and adventure seekers alike.
Tayrona Park
Quietude at Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona
Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona, located along Colombia's Caribbean coast, features spectacular beaches set against dense, jungle-covered hills.
This allows the visitors a chance to disconnect and soak in their natural surroundings.
While hiking through the park's diverse ecosystems, such as the mangroves, coral reefs, and tropical forests, visitors are sure to encounter a plethora of species of flora and fauna.
This makes for an unforgettable experience amid pristine beauty.