5 lesser-known coastal towns in Japan
Japan is known for its hustle-bustle cities, but if you want to escape all the noise and retreat to a tranquil spot, you cannot go wrong with its lesser-known coastal towns. These serene towns give you a glimpse of nature's beauty and local charm, away from the touristy hot-spots. Here's a look at these hidden gems for a relaxed yet unique experience.
Shimoda: A historical haven
Located on the Izu Peninsula, Shimoda is renowned for its historical importance as one of the first ports to open for foreign trade in the 19th century. Tourists can visit Perry Road, lined with traditional buildings and charming shops. The town also has stunning beaches such as Shirahama Beach, perfect for swimming and sunbathing. Shimoda's mix of history and natural beauty makes it a fascinating place.
Ine: The floating village
Ine is a scenic fishing village on the Tango Peninsula famous for its distinct funaya houses constructed right over water. These boathouses provide amazing views of the bay and are still utilized by local fishermen. Travelers can go on boat tours to witness these architectural wonders from close or relish fresh seafood at local restaurants while soaking in the peaceful vibe.
Hagi: A cultural retreat
Hagi is a beautiful coastal town in Yamaguchi Prefecture, famous for its well-preserved samurai district and traditional pottery called Hagi-yaki. The historic streets of the town are ideal for long, leisurely walks, where you can get a glimpse of Japan's feudal past. Art lovers can also visit pottery workshops to learn about the ancient craft or even buy unique pieces as souvenirs.
Shodoshima: Olive island escape
Shodoshima is an island in the Seto Inland Sea, famous for its olive groves and a Mediterranean-like climate. Tourists can visit olive parks, where they can sample a range of olive products or take part in olive oil-making workshops. The island is also dotted with stunning hiking trails offering sweeping views of terraced fields and coastlines, making it an ideal getaway into nature.
Wakasa Bay: Nature's tranquility
Wakasa Bay provides pristine beaches nestled in lush forests in Fukui Prefecture. Famous for its crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkeling or diving adventures among colorful marine life, this place is a haven for nature lovers keen on escaping touristy spots. Hiking trails around Mikata Five Lakes offer stunning views that highlight Japan's diverse landscapes at their best.