5 geothermal wonders to explore in Sao Miguel 

The largest island in Azores, Sao Miguel is famous for its geothermal wonders. This volcanic island features a one-of-a-kind terrain dotted with hot springs, geysers, and fumaroles. Tourists can discover these natural beauties while taking in the lush greenery and beautiful views. The geothermal activity not only defines the island's landscape but also offers relaxing and adventurous experiences. Here are five must-visit places that exhibit Sao Miguel's geothermal wonders.

Caldeira Velha Caldeira Velha: A natural hot spring oasis Popularly known for its warm thermal waters tucked away in thick vegetation, Caldeira Velha is a must-visit. Situated on the slopes of Fogo Volcano, the natural reserve has a waterfall-fed pool where you can soak in mineral-rich waters. The region is well-equipped to make your visit comfortable without spoiling its beauty. A perfect spot to relax in nature's lap and enjoy geothermal activity!

Furnas Valley Furnas Valley: A geothermal wonderland Furnas Valley is one of Sao Miguel's most active geothermal regions with plenty of hot springs and fumaroles. One can see bubbling mud pots and steam vents littered across the valley. The Terra Nostra Park in Furnas has beautiful botanical gardens and thermal pools ideal for relaxation. This place also emphasizes how locals use geothermal energy to cook traditional dishes underground.

Ponta da Ferraria Ponta da Ferraria: Ocean meets geothermal heat Ponta da Ferraria offers a unique combination of ocean waves and volcanic heat sources along rocky shores. Here, you can swim in naturally heated seawater pools formed by lava formations meeting Atlantic tides during low tide periods. During these periods, temperatures increase significantly due to underlying magma chambers beneath them.

Lagoa das Furnas Lagoa das Furnas: Scenic beauty with thermal springs Lagoa das Furnas is a perfect combination of scenic beauty and fascinating geological features. Steaming fumaroles dot its shores near tranquil waters of the lake. These waters reflect the surrounding hillsides covered in lush greenery throughout the year. All due to the constant warmth emitted from below ground level. It keeps temperatures mild even during cooler months. Making it a perfect destination any time of year.