Madrid's hidden gems: Underrated parks to visit

Madrid is a city of vibrant culture and bustling streets. However, it also offers serene escapes in the form of hidden parks. While Retiro Park is a popular destination, there are several lesser-known green spaces that provide tranquility away from the city's hustle. These parks offer unique landscapes and experiences to those looking to explore nature within the city. Here are Madrid's hidden gems that promise a peaceful retreat.

Urban forest Casa de Campo: A vast urban forest Being one of Europe's largest urban parks, Casa de Campo provides a huge expanse to explore outdoors. Spread over 1,700 hectares, it has walking trails, a lake for boating, and even a zoo! The park has plenty of space for picnics and long walks in nature. Its expanse allows you to easily find quiet corners away from crowds, making it perfect for lounging around.

Scenic views Parque del Oeste: Scenic views and rose gardens Parque del Oeste is famous for its exquisite rose garden and sweeping views of the city. Close to Moncloa, this park features meandering paths through greenery and colorful blooms. From here, one can take a cable car ride for breathtaking views of Madrid's skyline. The park's serene setting is ideal for relaxing after visiting the city's attractions.

Almond blossoms Quinta de los Molinos: Almond blossoms in spring Quinta de los Molinos is known for its almond trees that bloom beautifully in spring. This lesser-known park turns into a sea of pink blossoms in February and March, drawing photographers and nature lovers alike. Apart from almond trees, the park has olive groves and eucalyptus trees that offer shade on its pathways.

Modern art Parque Juan Carlos I: Modern art installations Parque Juan Carlos I is a perfect combination of nature and modern art, spread across 160 hectares. The park is dotted with the sculptures of acclaimed artists, set amid the greenery and peaceful lakeside walks. All these make it an ideal spot for cycling or jogging, providing a spacious escape for anyone looking to explore art and nature within the city.