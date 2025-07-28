For nature enthusiasts: Must-see arboretums in Japan 

Japan , with its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, has a number of arboretums that are perfect for nature lovers. These arboretums display various plant species and provide calm environments for visitors to explore. Whether you love native flora or exotic plants, Japan's arboretums are something unique. Here are some must-see arboretums across the country, each offering a different experience for nature lovers.

Kyoto Insight Kyoto Botanical Gardens Located in the heart of Kyoto, this botanical garden is one of Japan's oldest and largest. Spanning over 240 acres, it showcases a wide range of plant species across the world. From themed gardens with cherry blossoms in spring or vibrant autumn foliage, you can enjoy it all here. The conservatory housing tropical plants also makes it an educational experience on different ecosystems.

Tokyo Insight Jindai Botanical Gardens Located on the outskirts of Tokyo, Jindai Botanical Gardens is famous for its massive rose collection with over 5,000 bushes of 300 varieties. The garden also features sections for azaleas and camellias. With beautifully maintained walking paths and informative displays about species of plants, it makes for the perfect place to take quiet, leisurely strolls.

Sapporo Insight Sapporo Art Park Arboretum In Hokkaido's capital city, you can visit Sapporo Art Park Arboretum—a stunning mix of art and nature stretched out over 40 hectares. The arboretum has sculptures placed in natural surroundings as well as several tree species that are native to northern Japan's climate zone, such as birch trees or Japanese maples, which turn stunning colors in the fall, making it a delight year-round.