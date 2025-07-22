World's most iconic lighthouses: A list
What's the story
For centuries, lighthouses have been serving as beacons of safety for sailors traversing treacherous waters. These historical structures not only provide a peek into maritime history but also remain architectural marvels in coastal towns across the globe. From soaring edifices to quaint structures, every lighthouse has its own story and significance. Here are some must-see historical lighthouses that continue to mesmerize visitors with their rich heritage and breathtaking locations.
Cape Hatteras
Towering beauty of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
Situated on North Carolina's Hatteras Island, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is famous for its unique black-and-white spiral pattern. At 210 feet, it is the tallest brick lighthouse in the US. Constructed in 1870, the lighthouse was shifted inland in 1999 to save it from erosion. Tourists can climb its 257 steps for sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and learn about its role in guiding ships through the treacherous Diamond Shoals.
Eddystone
The iconic Eddystone Lighthouse
The Eddystone Lighthouse is placed on dangerous rocks off the Cornwall coast in England. The present structure, completed in 1882, is the fourth one, the previous three having been destroyed either due to storms or fire. This 49-meter tall granite tower has been a crucial guide for vessels sailing through one of Europe's busiest shipping lanes. Its engineering feats make it a landmark worth exploring.
Peggy's Cove
Enchanting beauty of Peggy's Cove Lighthouse
Peggy's Cove Lighthouse is among Canada's most photographed lighthouses owing to its stunning location on rugged granite rocks along St. Margarets Bay in Nova Scotia. Constructed in 1915, this red-and-white beauty rises nine meters tall and still serves as an active aid for navigation, luring tourists all year round with its beauty and history.
Cordouan
Majestic Phare de Cordouan
Completed between 1584-1611 under King Henry III, Phare de Cordouan, located at the mouth of Gironde Estuary near Bordeaux, is known as the "Versailles Of The Sea." One of the oldest operational lighthouses today, its Renaissance architecture and intricate carvings are a testament to the craftsmanship of the bygone era, bringing many visitors every year to appreciate its historicity and beauty.