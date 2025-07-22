World's most iconic lighthouses: A list

For centuries, lighthouses have been serving as beacons of safety for sailors traversing treacherous waters. These historical structures not only provide a peek into maritime history but also remain architectural marvels in coastal towns across the globe. From soaring edifices to quaint structures, every lighthouse has its own story and significance. Here are some must-see historical lighthouses that continue to mesmerize visitors with their rich heritage and breathtaking locations.

Cape Hatteras Towering beauty of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Situated on North Carolina's Hatteras Island, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is famous for its unique black-and-white spiral pattern. At 210 feet, it is the tallest brick lighthouse in the US. Constructed in 1870, the lighthouse was shifted inland in 1999 to save it from erosion. Tourists can climb its 257 steps for sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and learn about its role in guiding ships through the treacherous Diamond Shoals.

Eddystone The iconic Eddystone Lighthouse The Eddystone Lighthouse is placed on dangerous rocks off the Cornwall coast in England. The present structure, completed in 1882, is the fourth one, the previous three having been destroyed either due to storms or fire. This 49-meter tall granite tower has been a crucial guide for vessels sailing through one of Europe's busiest shipping lanes. Its engineering feats make it a landmark worth exploring.

Peggy's Cove Enchanting beauty of Peggy's Cove Lighthouse Peggy's Cove Lighthouse is among Canada's most photographed lighthouses owing to its stunning location on rugged granite rocks along St. Margarets Bay in Nova Scotia. Constructed in 1915, this red-and-white beauty rises nine meters tall and still serves as an active aid for navigation, luring tourists all year round with its beauty and history.