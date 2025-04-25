What's the story

Japanese gardens provide a peaceful escape from the rushed city life, making it an ideal place for meditative walks.

These gardens are carefully curated to encourage peace and contemplation, with stone paths, water bodies, and neatly pruned plants, among other things.

You can soak in the calming ambiance while traversing through these silent spots.

Walking through a Japanese garden is soothing and enlightening, giving you a peek into traditional culture.