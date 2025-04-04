Scandinavia's hidden delights: Stunning islands to explore
What's the story
If you are a traveler who has been to Scandinavia but want to explore more, then these hidden islands will offer you unique experiences, from serene beaches to rugged cliffs.
These less-known destinations will let you explore untouched landscapes and immerse yourself in local culture.
They promise tranquility or adventure for every traveler, making them all the more enjoyable in any season.
Lofoten
Explore the Lofoten archipelago
The dramatic peaks and picturesque fishing villages of the Lofoten Archipelago, Norway, is a must-see for any traveler.
Visitors can hike up the trails for breathtaking views or visit small towns like Henningsvaer to explore the vibrant art scene.
The archipelago's location above the Arctic Circle ensures you experience the midnight sun during summer and get to see the northern lights in winter.
Åland
Discover Aland Islands' rich history
Located in between Sweden and Finland, the Aland Islands are steeped in maritime history and beauty.
With 6,500+ islands to choose from, you can explore historical places like the Kastelholm Castle or go cycling on picturesque paths.
As the climate is mild, it is a pleasant place to visit year-round and is perfect for those who love culture as well as outdoor adventures.
Gotland
Visit Gotland's medieval charm
Sweden's largest island Gotland is famous for its medieval architecture and limestone formations called rauks.
The island's capital, Visby is a UNESCO World Heritage site, which has well-preserved city walls from medieval times.
In summer months, Gotland has multiple festivals celebrating its rich history, whereas, in winter, you can enjoy quieter moments perfect for discovering nature reserves or indulging in local cuisine.
Faroe Islands
Experience Faroe Islands' unique landscapes
The Faroe Islands, an archipelago between Iceland and Norway, are characterized by dramatic cliffs and lush valleys.
Each of the 18 islands has a unique landscape, be it steep mountainsides or tranquil fjords, perfect for hiking buffs or bird watchers.
Though the unpredictable weather conditions prevail throughout all seasons here, you will find beauty at every turn, making it worth exploring anytime during your Scandinavia trip.