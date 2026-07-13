Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of Jerusalem artichokes

Jerusalem artichoke: 5 tasty recipes you'll love

By Vinita Jain 08:56 am Jul 13, 202608:56 am

What's the story

Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes, are versatile tubers that can add a unique flavor to your meals. With their nutty and slightly sweet taste, they can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five creative ways to enjoy Jerusalem artichokes, each offering a different culinary experience. Whether you are looking for a new side dish or an innovative main course, these ideas will inspire you to incorporate this intriguing vegetable into your cooking routine.