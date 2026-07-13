Jerusalem artichoke: 5 tasty recipes you'll love
What's the story
Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes, are versatile tubers that can add a unique flavor to your meals. With their nutty and slightly sweet taste, they can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five creative ways to enjoy Jerusalem artichokes, each offering a different culinary experience. Whether you are looking for a new side dish or an innovative main course, these ideas will inspire you to incorporate this intriguing vegetable into your cooking routine.
Dish 1
Roasted Jerusalem artichokes with herbs
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of Jerusalem artichokes. Simply toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs, like rosemary or thyme. Roast in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and tender. This dish makes for a simple yet flavorful side that pairs well with various main courses.
Dish 2
Creamy Jerusalem artichoke soup
A creamy soup made from Jerusalem artichokes is perfect for chilly days. Saute onions and garlic until soft, and then add peeled and chopped artichokes with vegetable broth. Simmer until the artichokes are tender, and then blend until smooth. Finish with cream or coconut milk for richness. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Dish 3
Jerusalem artichoke salad with lemon dressing
For a refreshing salad, slice raw Jerusalem artichokes thinly and toss them with mixed greens, like arugula or spinach. Add slices of cucumber or radish for crunchiness. Drizzle over some lemon juice mixed with olive oil as dressing; season lightly using salt if needed before serving immediately while fresh!
Dish 4
Stir-fried Jerusalem artichokes with vegetables
Stir-frying is another quick way to prepare these tubers while retaining their nutrients intact within minutes itself! Just cut into thin rounds alongside bell peppers (red, green, yellow), carrot strips too if desired; saute everything together using soy sauce and ginger paste added toward the end, just before removing from the heat source altogether, finally!
Dish 5
Pickled Jerusalem artichokes as snacks
Pickling allows you to preserve these tubers for months, if not longer! Just clean them properly, cut into bite-sized pieces, and immerse them in vinegar brine solution mixed with sugar and spices, like mustard seeds and dill weed, in sterilized jars. Seal tightly and refrigerate. Enjoy them as a snack or appetizer whenever the craving strikes!