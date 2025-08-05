5 spinach-based dessert recipes you must try

Often, spinach is only associated with savory dishes, but its versatility also extends to desserts. This leafy green can make your sweet treats extra special, and provide flavor and nutrition at the same time. By adding spinach to desserts, you can have a delightful combination of taste and health benefits. Here are five dessert recipes that show the sweet side of spinach, ideal for experimenters.

Smoothie bowl Spinach and banana smoothie bowl A spinach and banana smoothie bowl is a cool way to kick-start your day or relish as an afternoon snack. Blend one ripe banana, a handful of fresh spinach leaves, half a cup of almond milk, and a tablespoon of honey until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced strawberries, chia seeds, and granola for texture. Not only does this colorful dish look appetizing, but it also delivers nutritional goodness too.

Chocolate brownies Spinach chocolate brownies Spinach chocolate brownies are an unexpected twist on this classic dessert. To make these brownies, puree one cup of fresh spinach leaves with half a cup of water, until smooth. Mix this puree into your favorite brownie batter recipe, along with melted dark chocolate for richness. Bake as usual and let cool before serving. The result? Moist brownies with hidden greens that even picky eaters will enjoy!

Apple muffins Spinach apple muffins Spinach apple muffins are ideal for breakfast or snacking on-the-go. Mix two cups of flour with one teaspoon each of baking powder and cinnamon in a bowl. Whisk together two egg substitutes, half a cup each of sugar and vegetable oil, one grated apple and one cup pureed spinach in another bowl until combined. Fold dry ingredients into wet mixture before spooning into muffin tins to bake.

Coconut pudding Spinach coconut pudding For a creamy, nutritious dessert, blend two cups of coconut milk with half a cup of fresh baby spinach leaves until smooth. Gently heat the mixture over medium, stirring constantly. Add a quarter cup of sugar and three tablespoons of cornstarch dissolved in a little water. Once thickened, remove from heat, pour into bowls, chill until set, and serve topped with shredded coconut flakes if desired.