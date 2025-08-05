How to make delicious hummus with roasted peppers

Hummus, a famous Middle Eastern dip is loved for its creamy texture and mild flavors. By adding roasted peppers, you can give a delicious twist to this classic dish. Roasted peppers add the smoky and slightly sweet flavor, which goes perfectly with the earthy flavor of chickpeas. Not only this version tastes better but also adds a pop of color to your hummus. Here are some tips to revamp your hummus with roasted peppers.

Pepper selection Choosing the right peppers When picking out peppers to roast, opt for sweet red bell peppers. They add a beautiful pop of color and sweetness to your hummus. Red bell peppers are also packed with vitamins A and C. You may also try yellow or orange bell peppers if you want to switch things up a little. Stay away from green bell peppers as they are less sweet and more bitter than their colorful cousins.

Roasting tips Roasting techniques for maximum flavor For maximum flavor, roast peppers until their skin is charred. This can be done over an open flame or in an oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. After roasting, enclose the peppers in a sealed container for ten minutes. This loosens the skin and makes it easy to peel. Ensure to remove the seeds, leaving only the sweet flesh for your hummus.

Blending process Blending ingredients perfectly After preparing your roasted peppers, blend them with cooked chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and cumin powder until smooth. Adjust seasoning according to taste preferences by adding more lemon juice or salt if needed. For a creamier consistency without altering flavor significantly, use ice-cold water during blending process which helps emulsify ingredients better than warm water would.