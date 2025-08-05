How to make delicious hummus with roasted peppers
What's the story
Hummus, a famous Middle Eastern dip is loved for its creamy texture and mild flavors. By adding roasted peppers, you can give a delicious twist to this classic dish. Roasted peppers add the smoky and slightly sweet flavor, which goes perfectly with the earthy flavor of chickpeas. Not only this version tastes better but also adds a pop of color to your hummus. Here are some tips to revamp your hummus with roasted peppers.
Pepper selection
Choosing the right peppers
When picking out peppers to roast, opt for sweet red bell peppers. They add a beautiful pop of color and sweetness to your hummus. Red bell peppers are also packed with vitamins A and C. You may also try yellow or orange bell peppers if you want to switch things up a little. Stay away from green bell peppers as they are less sweet and more bitter than their colorful cousins.
Roasting tips
Roasting techniques for maximum flavor
For maximum flavor, roast peppers until their skin is charred. This can be done over an open flame or in an oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. After roasting, enclose the peppers in a sealed container for ten minutes. This loosens the skin and makes it easy to peel. Ensure to remove the seeds, leaving only the sweet flesh for your hummus.
Blending process
Blending ingredients perfectly
After preparing your roasted peppers, blend them with cooked chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and cumin powder until smooth. Adjust seasoning according to taste preferences by adding more lemon juice or salt if needed. For a creamier consistency without altering flavor significantly, use ice-cold water during blending process which helps emulsify ingredients better than warm water would.
Presentation ideas
Serving suggestions for enhanced experience
Serve your revamped hummus garnished with chopped parsley or cilantro leaves, along with additional slices of roasted pepper on top as a garnish option, too! Pair it alongside pita bread wedges, fresh vegetable sticks like carrots, cucumber, celery sticks, even cherry tomatoes work well here, too! Consider drizzling extra virgin olive oil over the finished product before serving to enhance the richness and the overall experience further still!