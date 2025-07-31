Pineapple lovers, you must try these dishes today

Pineapple is one of those rare fruits that can be used in both savory and sweet recipes. The sweet and tangy flavor of pineapple can elevate a number of dishes, making them even more appetizing. Whether you're looking for a refreshing salad or a tasty dessert, pineapple can be the star of your meal. Here are five irresistible pineapple dishes to try.

Savory twist Pineapple fried rice Pineapple fried rice is a crowd favorite that mixes the sweetness of pineapple with savory notes. Usually prepared with jasmine rice, this dish features vegetables such as peas and carrots, and soy sauce for seasoning. The use of cashews or peanuts lends a crunchy texture, while the pineapple chunks provide bursts of sweetness. This dish is usually garnished with fresh cilantro or green onions for freshness.

Sweet and smoky Grilled pineapple skewers Grilled pineapple skewers make for an easy-to-make treat, ideal for barbecues or picnics. The grilling caramelizes the pineapple's natural sugars, making it sweeter while also giving it a smoky flavor. You can serve these skewers as an appetizer or dessert and pair them with yogurt or honey as dipping sauces. For additional flair, sprinkle some cinnamon on top before grilling.

Fresh flavor Pineapple salsa Pineapple salsa is a refreshing condiment that would go well with anything from tacos to grilled vegetables. This salsa is made by mixing diced pineapples with tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, lime juice, and cilantro. It offers the best of both worlds with sweet and spicy flavors. You can whip it up in a jiffy and keep it in the refrigerator for three days.

Classic dessert Pineapple upside-down cake The pineapple upside-down cake is a classic dessert that is famous for its moistness and caramelized topping. The cake has slices of pineapple and maraschino cherries placed at the bottom of the pan before being covered with batter. Once baked and flipped over on a plate, it presents an attractive pattern on top that is visually stunning and deliciously satisfying.