5 ginger tea recipes you'll love

Ginger-infused teas are a soothing experience, mixing the warmth of tea with the invigorating spice of ginger. Famous for its potential health benefits, ginger can be a delightful addition to your daily routine. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply enjoy a flavorful beverage, here's an easy way to explore the calming effects of ginger-infused teas.

Refreshing blend Classic ginger and lemon tea This classic combination is as refreshing as it is invigorating. For preparation, slice some fresh ginger and add it to boiling water with lemon slices. Let it steep for around ten minutes before straining into a cup. The citrusy notes from the lemon balance the spicy warmth of ginger, creating a flavor profile that's perfect for anytime of the day.

Cooling twist Ginger and mint fusion For all mint lovers out there, this fusion provides an interesting twist to the regular ginger tea. Take fresh mint leaves and add them with sliced ginger in boiling water and let it steep for a good eight minutes. The cooling effect of mint compliments the heat from ginger and what you get is a refreshing drink that can be savored hot or cold.

Aromatic delight Spiced ginger chai Spiced chai lovers, you'll love this aromatic blend with ginger as the star ingredient. Add black tea leaves, cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and sliced ginger into boiling water. Let it simmer for about 15 minutes before straining into cups. This rich concoction gives you layers of flavors that are both comforting and energizing.

Sweet harmony Honey-ginger green tea If you're looking for something sweet but without sugar, honey-ginger green tea provides a natural balance between sweet honey notes and spicy ones from fresh grated/sliced ginger with green tea leaves in hot water. Let the two steep together for about five minutes, then strain solids before serving warm or chilled over ice cubes, if you like.