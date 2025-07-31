Herbal tea blends for every season
Herbal teas provide a natural option to support wellness all through the year. They are not just soothing but also light on the pocket, making it an option for everyone. With the variety of herbs out there, you can create blends to suit different seasonal requirements. From boosting immunity in winter to cooling down in summer, herbal teas can be customized to suit your needs without burning a hole in your pocket.
Immune-boosting winter blend
During winters, it's important to keep your immune system supported. A blend of ginger, turmeric, and lemon balm can work wonders. Ginger has warming properties and helps with digestion. Turmeric has curcumin which has anti-inflammatory properties. Lemon balm gives a calming touch and helps with respiratory health. You can easily prepare this combination at home with ingredients costing less than ₹100 or $2.
Refreshing summer coolers
In summer, staying hydrated and cool is the key. Mint and hibiscus make the best blend for that. While mint gives a refreshing taste and helps digesting food, hibiscus gives a tart taste rich in antioxidants which help lower blood pressure levels naturally. These are affordable and easily available in local markets or online stores.
Calming autumn infusion
The change of seasons can also be stressful or anxiety-inducing for some people, which is why calming infusions prove useful during this time of transition from hot to cold. Chamomile with lavender makes for an aromatic affair that promotes relaxation after long days of working hard.