You'll love these rhubarb recipes!
What's the story
With its distinct tartness, rhubarb serves as a versatile ingredient that can elevate the simplest of dishes into delicious culinary experiences. Be it a seasoned cook or a beginner, trying out rhubarb recipes can add an interesting twist to the way you cook. From sweet desserts to savory dishes, rhubarb packs in a variety of flavors that are refreshing and fulfilling. Here are five delightful rhubarb recipes that you'll love discovering.
Crumble
Classic rhubarb crumble
A classic rhubarb crumble is a comforting dessert that's so easy to make and perfect for any occasion. The tartness of the rhubarb pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the crumble topping. To prepare, simply combine chopped rhubarb with sugar and a hint of cinnamon. Then top with a mixture of flour, butter, and oats. Bake until golden brown for a delicious treat that's best served warm.
Sorbet
Refreshing rhubarb sorbet
Rhubarb sorbet is an amazing way to relish this vegetable in its purest form. This cool dessert only takes a few ingredients: fresh rhubarb, sugar, water, and lemon juice. Cook the rhubarb until it's soft before blending it into a smooth puree. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker for a light and tangy sorbet that's just perfect on hot days.
Chutney
Savory rhubarb chutney
For those who lean towards savory, rhubarb chutney is an interesting option. This condiment is made by mixing diced rhubarb with onions, vinegar, sugar, and spices like ginger and mustard seeds. Simmer till thickened for a chutney that goes well with cheese platters or grilled vegetables.
Muffins
Sweet rhubarb muffins
Perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, these rhubarb muffins are incredible. These moist muffins use diced rhubarbs in the batter with some vanilla extract for depth of flavor. The result is tender muffins bursting with juicy bits of tartness balanced by subtle sweetness—a delightful start to any day.
Compote
Tangy rhubarb compote
A simple yet versatile dish is tangy rhubarb compote, which you can use as a topping over pancakes or yogurt bowls alike. To make this compote, simply simmer chopped pieces along with some orange zest until they break down completely, forming a luscious sauce-like consistency. Adjust sweetness using honey if needed, while keeping the natural tart profile intact throughout the cooking process.