How to apply eyeliner like a pro
What's the story
Applying eyeliner can be intimidating for many, but with the right techniques, anyone can nail that professional look. Be it a soft line or a dramatic wing, mastering the art of eyeliner application is all about practice and precision. From what I can tell, here are some practical tips to help you apply eyeliner like a pro. It guarantees your eyes pop beautifully, without any fuss.
Product selection
Choosing the right eyeliner type
Selecting the right type of eyeliner is critical for getting the look you want. Pencil eyeliners are perfect for beginners as they are easy to handle and control. Gel liners are precise and the best for bold strokes. Liquid eyeliners are sharp and the best for dramatic looks. Consider your skill level and the outcome you desire to pick an eyeliner type.
Preparation steps
Prepping your eyes properly
Before you proceed to apply eyeliner, make sure that your eyelids are clean, devoid of any oil or makeup residue. Use an eye primer to create a smooth base which makes the liner stick better and last longer. If you have oily lids, set them with translucent powder to keep it from smudging all day.
Application skills
Mastering basic techniques
Start by drawing small dashes along your lash line instead of trying to do one continuous line. This gives you more control over the shape and thickness of the liner. Connect these dashes carefully to create a smooth line across your lid. For extra depth, consider tightlining by applying liner on the upper waterline.
Winged tips
Creating winged looks effortlessly
To get that perfect winged look, begin by drawing an angled line from the outer corner of your eye towards your brow. This will serve as a guide for symmetry. Next, fill in towards the inner corners, tapering off gradually. Remember, practice makes perfect, so keep trying until you are happy with the results.