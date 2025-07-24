Try these delicious almond-based recipes

Almonds are such a versatile ingredient that they can be used in much more than just desserts. They lend a rich, nutty flavor and are also rich in nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, healthy fats. Here are five exciting almond-based recipes that you can whip up for your meals. They not only highlight the unique taste of almonds but also double as nutritious options.

Crusted tofu Almond-crusted tofu delight Almond-crusted tofu has the perfect crunchiness of almonds and soft texture of tofu. To make this dish, coat slices of tofu in some crushed almonds (mixed with herbs and spices) and bake them until golden brown. This protein-rich alternative to traditional crusted dishes can be served with fresh salad or steamed vegetables.

Pesto pasta Almond pesto pasta Almond pesto pasta is an ingenious twist to the classic Italian sauce. Substitute pine nuts for almonds to whip up a creamy pesto by blending them with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. Toss this delectable sauce with your choice of pasta for a quick meal that's both satiating and healthy.

Stir-fry dish Spicy almond stir-fry If bold flavors tickle your fancy, a spicy almond stir-fry is just what you need! Start by sauteing your favorite veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, carrots in sesame oil. Add sliced almonds for a crunchy twist along with soy sauce and chili flakes for heat. Serve this colorful stir-fry over rice or quinoa for a wholesome meal.

Curry sauce Almond butter curry sauce Almond butter curry sauce lends richness to any curry dish minus the overpowering taste. Mix almond butter with coconut milk, curry powder, ginger paste, garlic paste, lime juice, salt, and pepper to make this creamy sauce base. Use it over roasted vegetables or tofu cubes served with rice or naan bread.