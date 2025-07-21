5 delicious ways to cook with beetroot
What's the story
With its vivid color and earthy taste, beetroot is an extremely versatile ingredient capable of transforming any dish. Looking to add a splash of color to your meal or want to make it healthier? Beetroot has got you covered. From salads to desserts, this root vegetable can be added to several visually-appealing and delicious recipes. Here are five colorful beetroot recipes that will up your culinary game.
Fresh mix
Beetroot and quinoa salad
This salad hits the nutty flavor of quinoa with the sweetness of roasted beetroot. Tossed with fresh greens, feta cheese, and light vinaigrette dressing, it makes for a refreshing meal. The combination of textures and flavors makes a satisfying dish that's perfect for lunch or as a side at dinner parties.
Vibrant spread
Beetroot hummus dip
Beetroot hummus is an eye-catching twist on the classic dip. Blend cooked beetroot with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic and you have a creamy spread, perfect for dipping vegetables or spreading on sandwiches. Plus, its bright pink hue adds an exciting visual element to any appetizer platter.
Creamy dish
Beetroot risotto delight
This risotto uses Arborio rice, that is cooked slowly in vegetable broth, until creamy. Adding grated beetroot not only adds a splash of color to the dish but also makes it tastier. Topped with some Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs like parsley or basil, this risotto is comforting as well as fancy!
Sweet treat
Chocolate beet cake surprise
Incorporating beetroot into chocolate cake gives you a moist cake without the overpowering sweetness. Grated beets blend so well into the batter that they lend it moisture naturally—no extra oil or butter needed. For those who love rich desserts, this cake goes well with cream cheese frosting.
Tangy Bite
Pickled beets snack
Pickling beets is a great way to preserve their natural sweetness while adding a bit of tang from the vinegar brine. This brine can be infused with spices such as cloves or cinnamon sticks, if you want. These pickles make amazing snacks on their own. They also sit well on the sandwiches when sliced thinly onto the bread layers. Alongside other fillings, like avocado slices perhaps.