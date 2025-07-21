5 delicious ways to cook with beetroot 

With its vivid color and earthy taste, beetroot is an extremely versatile ingredient capable of transforming any dish. Looking to add a splash of color to your meal or want to make it healthier? Beetroot has got you covered. From salads to desserts, this root vegetable can be added to several visually-appealing and delicious recipes. Here are five colorful beetroot recipes that will up your culinary game.

Fresh mix Beetroot and quinoa salad This salad hits the nutty flavor of quinoa with the sweetness of roasted beetroot. Tossed with fresh greens, feta cheese, and light vinaigrette dressing, it makes for a refreshing meal. The combination of textures and flavors makes a satisfying dish that's perfect for lunch or as a side at dinner parties.

Vibrant spread Beetroot hummus dip Beetroot hummus is an eye-catching twist on the classic dip. Blend cooked beetroot with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic and you have a creamy spread, perfect for dipping vegetables or spreading on sandwiches. Plus, its bright pink hue adds an exciting visual element to any appetizer platter.

Creamy dish Beetroot risotto delight This risotto uses Arborio rice, that is cooked slowly in vegetable broth, until creamy. Adding grated beetroot not only adds a splash of color to the dish but also makes it tastier. Topped with some Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs like parsley or basil, this risotto is comforting as well as fancy!

Sweet treat Chocolate beet cake surprise Incorporating beetroot into chocolate cake gives you a moist cake without the overpowering sweetness. Grated beets blend so well into the batter that they lend it moisture naturally—no extra oil or butter needed. For those who love rich desserts, this cake goes well with cream cheese frosting.