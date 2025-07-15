Make delicious chutneys at home with basil leaves

Basil leaves, with their aromatic and flavorful profile, can be converted into some amazing chutneys giving a fresh twist to the meals. These chutneys are not just easy to make but also versatile in their use. Be it your snacks or the main course, basil chutneys can give a unique culinary experience. Here are some innovative ways to use basil leaves in your chutney repertoire.

Fresh blend Classic basil and mint chutney Mixing basil with mint gives a refreshing chutney that goes with a number of dishes. For this, mix fresh basil leaves with mint, green chilies, ginger, and lemon juice. You get an eye-popping green chutney that makes any meal zesty. This combination is especially popular for its cooling properties and can be served with appetizers or as a spread on sandwiches.

Tangy twist Spicy basil tomato chutney For all the spice lovers out there, spicy basil tomato chutney is a perfect choice. Begin by tossing tomatoes with garlic and red chili flakes till soft. Add chopped basil leaves towards the end of the cooking for a fragrant finish. This tangy and spicy mix makes for a great dip or accompaniment with grilled vegetables.

Creamy delight Nutty basil coconut chutney Adding coconut to your basil chutney gives it a creamy texture, rich and flavorful. Blend grated coconut with fresh leaves of basil, roasted peanuts or cashews, green chilies, and salt, until smooth. This nutty version makes a delightful contrast when served with rice dishes or dosas.