Mornings in Goa: 5 must-try breakfasts

Goa , known for its vibrant culture and scenic beaches, also offers a delightful culinary journey through its traditional breakfasts. These morning meals are a blend of local flavors and ingredients that provide a unique start to the day. From savory to sweet, Goan breakfasts reflect the region's rich history and diverse influences. Exploring these dishes can offer insight into the daily life and traditions of this coastal paradise.

Pao bhaji Pao bhaji: A local favorite Pao bhaji is a popular breakfast choice in Goa, and it's basically freshly baked bread rolls called pao served with spicy vegetable curry. The bread is often sourced from local bakeries that have been around for generations. This filling dish also showcases Portuguese cuisine's influence on Goan food culture. It's usually enjoyed with a cup of hot tea or coffee, making it an ideal way to start the day.

Sannas Sannas: Steamed rice cakes Soft, fluffy, and slightly sweetened, sannas are rice cakes that go best with coconut-based curries or chutneys. Prepared from fermented rice batter, these have a texture of their own and are different from other breakfast options. Traditionally made during festivals, sannas can be found in many Goan households as a part of their regular breakfast menu.

Poee Poee: Whole wheat bread delight Another breakfast staple that features in the Goan breakfast is poee, characterized by its unique round shape and whole wheat nature. This bread has a subtle chewiness and goes well with a variety of things such as butter or jam. Poee is a reflection of Goa's colonial history yet continues to be a vital part of modern-day local fare.