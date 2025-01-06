What's the story

Ireland's beautiful landscapes and rich history are complemented by a multitude of castles sprinkled throughout the countryside.

These historic structures, from medieval fortresses to grand mansions, draw millions of visitors annually with promises of stepping back in time.

However, some castle experiences fall short of the glossy brochures and magical online images.

This article explores the underbelly of Ireland's castle craze, where reality sometimes fails to meet the dream.