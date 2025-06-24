5 caves in Belize every explorer should visit 

Belize is home to some of the most fascinating cave systems in the world, offering unique underground adventures for explorers. These caves are not only geological wonders but also hold significant historical and cultural importance. From ancient Mayan artifacts to stunning stalactites and stalagmites, each cave provides a different experience. Whether you're an experienced spelunker or a curious traveler, Belize's caves promise an unforgettable journey beneath the surface.

ATM Cave Actun Tunichil Muknal: The cave of crystal sepulchre One of Belize's most famous caves, Actun Tunichil Muknal, popularly known as ATM Cave, is famous for its archaeological importance. It contains ancient Mayan artifacts as well as skeletal remains. The cave can be explored with guided tours that include swimming through water-filled passages and staring at the crystal formations in awe. The highlight is "Crystal Maiden," a calcified skeleton of a sacrificial victim.

Barton Creek Barton Creek Cave: A canoe adventure Barton Creek Cave gives you a unique exploration experience by canoeing through its waterways. This cave system was used by the Maya for ceremonial purposes and features stunning rock formations and artifacts. As you paddle through the calm waters, you'll behold breathtaking natural beauty coupled with historical intrigue. The perfect adventure for those who prefer a slower pace to their underground journey.

St. Herman's St. Herman's Cave: A journey through history Located within Blue Hole National Park, St. Herman's Cave is where you get both history and adventure in one trip. This humongous cave system is littered with awe-inspiring stalactites and stalagmites and traces of ancient Mayan use like pottery shards littered across its chambers. Guided tours give you a peek into geological formations and cultural history, as you explore at your own pace.

Rio Frio Rio Frio Cave: A natural wonder Notably, Rio Frio Cave's massive entrance lets natural light flood its interior, a rare quality among caves. Its colossal ceilings give it a feel of a natural cathedral, decorated with stunning limestone formations carved by thousands of years of water flow from nearby rivers, particularly during the rainy seasons when they rise considerably, providing stunning views.