Diwali fashion: A style guide to ethnic elegance

By Anujj Trehaan 09:38 am Oct 10, 202409:38 am

What's the story Diwali, the festival of lights, is not only a celebration of victory over darkness but also a time to showcase one's best traditional attire. Globally, people of Indian heritage eagerly await this festival to wear their ethnic best, featuring vibrant colors, intricate designs, and luxurious fabrics. This article explores how you can elevate your Diwali fashion with festive ethnic outfits and accessories.

Attire selection

Choosing the perfect outfit

Selecting the right outfit for Diwali involves balancing tradition with personal style. For women, sarees in silk or georgette adorned with zari or embroidery work are classic choices. Men can opt for kurta-pajama sets in rich fabrics like silk or velvet, paired with a Nehru jacket for added sophistication. Remember to choose colors that reflect the festivity - think reds, yellows, greens, and golds.

Accessories

Accessorizing your look

No ethnic outfit is complete without the right accessories. Women can enhance their Diwali look with statement jewelry pieces like jhumkas (earrings), bangles, and necklaces in gold or silver. Men can add elegance to their attire with traditional mojaris (footwear), a stole draped over one shoulder, and perhaps a pocket square in their Nehru jacket. Choose accessories that complement your outfit without overwhelming it.

Comfort factor

Comfort meets style

While it's tempting to go all out on fashion during Diwali, comfort should not be overlooked. Opt for outfits made from breathable fabrics and ensure they are tailored well to avoid any discomfort during long hours of celebration. Similarly, choose footwear that you can comfortably wear throughout the evening as you move from one gathering to another.

Sustainable fashion

Embracing sustainability

Recently, there has been a significant shift toward sustainable fashion during Diwali. Consider choosing timeless, high-quality pieces instead of following short-lived trends. By supporting local artisans and purchasing handloom sarees or handcrafted accessories, you contribute to sustainable practices and help keep traditional crafts alive. This mindful approach ensures your Diwali attire stands out with ethnic elegance while promoting an eco-friendly celebration.