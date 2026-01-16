5 DIY crafts for Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day is a special occasion in India, marking the day when the Constitution came into effect. It is a day of national pride and celebration. One of the best ways to celebrate this day is by engaging in some fun DIY activities. These projects are not just a great way to bond with family and friends but also add a personal touch to your Republic Day celebrations. Here are some fun ideas for patriotic decor and activities for all ages.

Lantern craft Create tricolor paper lanterns for Republic Day You can create your own tricolor paper lanterns by using sheets of orange, white, and green paper. Cut the paper into strips of equal width and roll each color into a cylinder, securing the edges with glue. Make slits along the length of each cylinder and attach them to a sturdy ring or hook with glue. These colorful lanterns can be hung around your home or garden for an eye-catching display of national pride!

Map craft Handprint India map: A fun activity for kids This activity is a great way to get kids involved and celebrate India's unity and diversity. You need a large sheet of paper as the base. Each child dips their hands in paint (in the colors of the Indian flag) and presses them onto the paper to form an outline of India's map. Once dry, additional details like Ashoka Chakra can be added using blue color, making it both creative and educational for children.

Advertisement

Wreath craft DIY patriotic wreath for Republic Day You can make a beautiful, welcoming decoration for your door or entrance during Republic Day by creating a patriotic wreath. Start with a circular cardboard base and cover it with fabric or paper in orange, white, and green. You can decorate the wreath with small flowers, ribbons, or mini flags to bring a celebratory flair to the design. This eco-friendly piece combines the country's flag colors with natural elements.

Advertisement

T-shirt craft DIY patriotic t-shirts for the whole family Involve your entire family in a fun and fashionable craft by making your own Republic Day T-shirts. Use plain white T-shirts and fabric paint or markers to design patriotic art, such as the Indian flag or Ashoka Chakra. You can even create stencils using cardboard for this purpose. Once dry, everyone can wear their creations proudly on Republic Day, showcasing their national pride in style!