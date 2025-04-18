How to make a dog paw balm at home
Making a DIY dog paw balm can be an easy and inexpensive way to keep your pet's paws healthy and soft.
Dogs are often exposed to rough terrains, hot pavements, and cold weather resulting in cracked/dry paws.
By preparing your own balm at home, you can control the ingredients and keep harmful chemicals at bay.
Here's how you can craft an effective natural paw balm for your furry friend.
Ingredients
Essential ingredients for paw balm
To prepare a simple paw balm, you'll require beeswax, coconut oil, shea butter, and olive oil.
Beeswax aids in creating a protective barrier on the paws. Coconut oil is famed for its moisturizing properties. Shea butter nourishes the skin while olive oil provides additional hydration.
Most grocery stores or the internet should have these ingredients readily available.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by melting two tablespoons of beeswax in a double boiler over low heat.
When it's melted, add two tablespoons of coconut oil, and one tablespoon each of shea butter and olive oil. Stir until everything is well combined.
Pour the mixture into small tins or jars while still warm and let it cool completely before use.
Application
Application tips for best results
Before applying the balm, clean your dog's paws with a damp cloth to remove any dirt or debris.
Apply a small amount of balm onto each paw pad using gentle circular motions until absorbed.
For best results, apply daily after walks or outdoor activities to maintain softness and prevent cracking.
Storage
Storage advice for longevity
Store the prepared paw balm in a cool place away from direct sunlight to keep its consistency and effectiveness intact.
A tightly sealed container will help preserve its quality over time.
If stored properly, this homemade remedy can last up to six months without losing its beneficial properties.