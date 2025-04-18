What's the story

Making a DIY dog paw balm can be an easy and inexpensive way to keep your pet's paws healthy and soft.

Dogs are often exposed to rough terrains, hot pavements, and cold weather resulting in cracked/dry paws.

By preparing your own balm at home, you can control the ingredients and keep harmful chemicals at bay.

Here's how you can craft an effective natural paw balm for your furry friend.