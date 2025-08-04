5 textured wall ideas to try

Transforming your walls can redefine a room's ambiance without much renovation. DIY wall treatments are an inexpensive and creative way to bring character and depth to any space. From rustic charm to modern elegance, these timeless textures can be customized to suit different styles and tastes. Here are five wall treatment ideas that you can try at home, each promising something unique aesthetically.

Brick appeal Classic brick veneer Brick veneer is a popular choice for adding a rustic/industrial feel to interiors. It imitates the look of traditional brickwork but is much lighter, easier to install. Available in a variety of colors and finishes, brick veneer panels can be stuck directly onto existing walls using adhesive. The option gives you an authentic brick appearance without the structural changes required by real bricks.

Plaster finish Elegant Venetian plaster Venetian plaster gives a sophisticated finish with its smooth texture and subtle sheen. The technique involves applying multiple layers of plaster mixed with marble dust and then burnishing it for a polished effect. The result is a luxurious surface which reflects light beautifully. Makes it ideal for living rooms or dining areas looking for an upscale touch.

Wallpaper variety Textured wallpaper options Textured wallpaper offers an easy way to add patterns and depth to your space without making permanent changes. With everything from grasscloth to embossed designs, textured wallpapers can imitate materials like wood or stone for a fraction of the cost. They're also pretty easy to apply and remove, which makes them ideal for renters or people who like to regularly update their decor.

Shiplap style Shiplap paneling charm Thanks to its clean lines and versatile style, shiplap paneling has become a popular choice, especially with modern and farmhouse aesthetics. Usually made from wood planks fitted together with slight gaps in between, shiplap adds dimension without compromising on simplicity. It makes a great accent wall or can be used throughout entire rooms for a cohesive look.