Kiwi skins: The healthy part you're missing out on
What's the story
Kiwi fruit, with its bright green flesh and distinct taste, is loved by many. However, the fuzzy skin usually gets thrown out without a second thought.
Surprisingly, kiwi skins are not just edible, but also loaded with nutrients that can benefit your health.
Eating the skin can improve your fiber and vitamin intake, while also minimizing food waste.
Here are some convincing reasons to eat kiwi skins.
Nutrients
Nutritional benefits of kiwi skins
Kiwi skins are loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and fiber.
In fact, eating the skin can boost your fiber intake by as much as 50%, which helps with digestion and gut health.
The skin also has antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body.
By eating the whole fruit, you get the most out of these nutritional benefits.
Sustainability
Environmental impact of eating kiwi skins
Eating kiwi skins also helps in reducing food waste, which is a crucial step for sustainability.
By using every part of the fruit, you ensure that less of it ends up in landfills.
This goes a long way in supporting environmental conservation efforts by curtailing waste generation and encouraging more sustainable consumption practices.
Preparation tips
How to prepare kiwi skins for consumption
To safely enjoy kiwi skins, wash them thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or pesticide residues. A vegetable brush can help in cleaning the surface effectively.
If you think the texture is too fuzzy or unappealing, try rubbing off some of the fuzz before eating or blend them into smoothies for a smoother experience.
Flavor insights
Taste profile and culinary uses of kiwi skins
The taste of kiwi skin is slightly tangy with an earthy undertone to complement the sweet-tart flavor of its flesh.
While some may find it an acquired taste at first, incorporating it into recipes like smoothies or salads can make it more palatable.
Experimenting with different culinary uses lets you enjoy both its flavor and nutritional benefits seamlessly.