What's the story

Kiwi fruit, with its bright green flesh and distinct taste, is loved by many. However, the fuzzy skin usually gets thrown out without a second thought.

Surprisingly, kiwi skins are not just edible, but also loaded with nutrients that can benefit your health.

Eating the skin can improve your fiber and vitamin intake, while also minimizing food waste.

Here are some convincing reasons to eat kiwi skins.