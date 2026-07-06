How dodgeball keeps you fit and healthy
What's the story
Dodgeball, a game that most of us have played during our school days, is a fun way to stay fit. While most of us play it for fun, the game has some surprising health benefits that go beyond just having fun. From improving your physical fitness to boosting mental health, dodgeball can be a great addition to your fitness regimen. Here are five surprising health benefits of this classic game.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular health
Playing dodgeball gets your heart pumping and blood flowing, which is great for your cardiovascular health. The fast-paced nature of the game requires constant movement, which can help improve heart function and increase stamina over time. Regular participation in such activities can lower the risk of heart disease by promoting better circulation and reducing blood pressure.
#2
Improves hand-eye coordination
Dodgeball requires a lot of hand-eye coordination, as players have to throw balls accurately while dodging incoming ones. This constant practice helps improve reflexes and coordination skills. Better hand-eye coordination is useful not just in sports but also in daily tasks that require precise movements.
#3
Boosts mental agility
The strategic nature of dodgeball requires quick thinking and decision-making skills. Players need to assess situations rapidly and make split-second choices about when to throw or dodge a ball. This mental engagement boosts cognitive agility by enhancing problem-solving abilities and reaction times under pressure.
#4
Promotes teamwork skills
Dodgeball is a team sport that emphasizes collaboration and communication among players. Working together toward a common goal fosters teamwork skills that are valuable both on and off the field. These skills contribute to better interpersonal relationships by teaching individuals how to cooperate effectively in group settings.
#5
Provides stress relief
Engaging in physical activities like dodgeball serves as an excellent outlet for stress relief. The combination of exercise, social interaction, and fun helps release endorphins, the body's natural mood enhancers. Playing regularly can lead to reduced anxiety levels and improved overall well-being by providing an enjoyable way to unwind after a long day.