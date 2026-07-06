How dodgeball keeps you fit and healthy

By Vinita Jain 09:50 am Jul 06, 202609:50 am

What's the story

Dodgeball, a game that most of us have played during our school days, is a fun way to stay fit. While most of us play it for fun, the game has some surprising health benefits that go beyond just having fun. From improving your physical fitness to boosting mental health, dodgeball can be a great addition to your fitness regimen. Here are five surprising health benefits of this classic game.