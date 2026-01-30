Which of these two activities burns more calories?

Outdoor badminton and power walking are two popular activities that people often choose to stay fit. Both have their own benefits and can help you burn calories, but which is more effective? In this article, we will compare the calorie-burning potential of outdoor badminton and power walking. We will look at various factors that affect calorie burn in these activities.

#1 Intensity levels in badminton The intensity of outdoor badminton can vary greatly depending on the level of play. A casual game may not burn as many calories as a competitive match. However, since badminton is a fast-paced sport with quick movements, it usually keeps your heart rate high, resulting in more calories burned. On average, an hour of playing badminton can burn around 400-600 calories for an average person.

#2 Steady pace of power walking Power walking is all about maintaining a steady pace over a certain distance. This low-impact exercise is great for people of all age groups and fitness levels. While it may not be as intense as badminton, power walking can still help you burn a significant amount of calories. An hour of power walking at a brisk pace can burn around 200-300 calories, depending on the person's weight and speed.

#3 Duration and frequency matters The duration and frequency of these activities also play a major role in overall calorie burn. Playing badminton for longer periods or more frequently can add up to higher calorie expenditure over time. Similarly, regular power walking sessions contribute to consistent calorie burning, making it easier to incorporate into daily routines for sustained weight management.

