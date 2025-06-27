Got a dog? Here's how to keep your house clean

We all know it's important to keep our homes clean, even more so when you have dogs. However, most commercial cleaning products are loaded with chemicals that are toxic for pets. Thankfully, you can use natural alternatives with household ingredients that are pet-friendly as well as effective at cleaning. The solutions would not just keep your furry friends safe but also be eco-friendly.

Simple mix Vinegar and water solution A mixture of vinegar and water makes an excellent cleaner for several surfaces. Mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. The solution works great on countertops, floors, and glass surfaces. The vinegar's acidity breaks down dirt and grime while being safe for dogs in case they touch it.

Odor neutralizer Baking soda as deodorizer Baking soda is an amazing natural deodorizer that can help you get rid of pet odors from your carpets and upholstery. Just sprinkle some baking soda over the area you want to freshen up, allow it to sit for a good 15 minutes, and vacuum thoroughly. This trick absorbs the odors without leaving behind any harmful residues.

Citrus freshness Lemon juice cleaner Lemon juice is naturally antibacterial, which makes it an ideal kitchen cleaner. Simply mix lemon juice with water in a one-to-two ratio to prepare a refreshing cleaning solution. Use this mixture on cutting boards or any area where food is prepared, keeping it clean without compromising your dog's health.

Shine enhancer Olive oil wood polish You can also use olive oil as a natural polish for your wooden furniture or floor. Mix one part olive oil with two parts lemon juice or vinegar to prepare a polishing solution. This ensures shine while protecting wood surfaces from scratches or damage caused by traditional cleaners.