Why you can't leave Canada without trying dog sledding

Dog sledding in Canada is a thrilling way to explore the wilderness during winter. The activity gives you a chance to witness the beauty of snow-covered landscapes, while being pulled by a team of enthusiastic sled dogs. From the majestic Rocky Mountains to the serene forests of Quebec, each location offers a unique experience for adventurers. Here are some top Canadian destinations for dog sledding enthusiasts.

#1 Yukon: A winter wonderland Yukon is famous for its vast, untouched wilderness and is a favorite among dog sledding lovers. The territory provides a range of trails that take you through stunning landscapes, including frozen rivers and towering mountains. You can also visit local communities to learn about their rich indigenous culture and history. The Northern Lights can also be seen here, adding to the magic of your adventure.

#2 Quebec's Charlevoix region Quebec's Charlevoix region is famous for its rolling hills and beautiful scenery, which makes it perfect for dog sledding. The area offers guided tours that are suitable for beginners and experts alike. You can either take short excursions or multi-day expeditions, depending on your preference. The region's unique microclimate ensures reliable snow conditions all winter long.

#3 British Columbia's Callaghan Valley Nestled near Whistler, Callaghan Valley in British Columbia is a hidden gem for dog sledding enthusiasts. This region features groomed trails through dense forests and open meadows, giving you a chance to witness local wildlife in their natural habitat. The proximity to Whistler also means you can enjoy other winter activities like skiing or snowboarding during your visit.

