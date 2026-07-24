Add these lentil snacks to your snack time
What's the story
Dried lentil snacks are a staple in Indian households, providing a quick and nutritious option for those on the go. These snacks are not only convenient but also packed with protein and fiber, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals. From spicy to savory, these snacks come in a variety of flavors that cater to different palates. Here are five popular Indian dried lentil snacks that can be easily prepared at home or purchased from local stores.
#1
Spicy roasted chana
Spicy roasted chana is a favorite among many. Made from roasted chickpeas, this snack is crunchy and spicy.
It is usually seasoned with spices like cumin, chili powder, and salt. Not only is it tasty, but it is also healthy as it is high in protein and low in fat.
You can have it on its own or mix it with nuts and seeds for an extra crunch.
#2
Masoor dal namkeen
Masoor dal namkeen is another popular snack that is made from red lentils.
The lentils are fried until crispy and seasoned with a variety of spices such as turmeric, asafoetida, and mustard seeds.
This snack has a unique texture and flavor that makes it hard to resist.
It can be enjoyed on its own or as a topping on salads or soups.
#3
Moong dal chaat
Moong dal chaat is a tangy snack that uses green gram lentils.
The lentils are roasted until crisp and mixed with spices like coriander powder, lemon juice, and chopped onions.
This snack is refreshing and filling at the same time. It is perfect for those who love tangy flavors.
#4
Masala peanuts
Masala peanuts are made by coating peanuts with a spicy gram flour batter and frying them until golden brown.
These peanuts are seasoned with spices like red chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala, giving them a rich flavor profile.
They make an excellent accompaniment to tea or can be consumed as an evening snack.
#5
Roasted split urad dal
Roasted split urad dal is prepared by roasting black gram lentils until they turn golden brown.
They are then tossed in salt and spices like cumin seeds or black pepper powder to enhance their taste further.
This simple yet delicious snack goes well with chutneys or can be eaten plain while watching TV at home.