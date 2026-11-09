Breathtaking mountain drives to take in Switzerland
What's the story
Switzerland's mountain passes provide some of the most stunning drives in Europe. These routes, which wind through the Alps, provide an unparalleled view of the snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, and quaint villages. From the famous passes to the hidden gems, each road has its own charm and challenges. Be it an experienced driver or a casual traveler, these drives guarantee an unforgettable experience.
Furka Pass
The iconic Furka Pass
Furka Pass is one of Switzerland's most famous drives. It connects Oberwald and Gletsch, and is famous for its steep gradients and hairpin bends.
The pass is usually open from June to October, depending on weather conditions.
Drivers are rewarded with breathtaking views of the Rhone Glacier and surrounding peaks.
The road is well-maintained but can be tricky due to narrow sections and sudden weather changes.
Grimsel Pass
Exploring Grimsel Pass
Grimsel Pass connects the valleys of Haslital and Gletsch. It is famous for its dramatic landscapes, with towering mountains on either side of the road.
The pass is open from late May to mid-October, depending on snowfall.
One of the highlights of this drive is the picturesque Grimsel Reservoir, which adds a touch of calm to the rugged terrain.
Susten Pass
Adventure on Susten Pass
Susten Pass offers a perfect blend of adventure and beauty as it connects Innertkirchen with Wassen.
This pass is famous for its panoramic views of glaciers and alpine meadows.
Open from May to October, Susten Pass has several viewpoints where travelers can stop to soak in the natural beauty around them.
The road itself is well-maintained but requires caution due to its winding nature.
Nufenen Pass
Discovering lesser-known Nufenen Pass
Nufenen Pass, one of Switzerland's lesser-known routes, connects Airolo in Ticino with Ulrichen in Uri canton.
This high-altitude drive, which is open from May until October, offers stunning views without the crowds of more popular passes, like Furka or Grimsel.
With its remote beauty, Nufenen Pass is an ideal choice for those seeking solitude amidst nature's grandeur.