Dune bashing in Chile's Atacama Desert: A must-try
What's the story
The Atacama Desert in Chile is one of the most extreme and fascinating landscapes on the planet. Famous for its otherworldly vistas, the desert offers a thrilling experience of dune bashing. This activity involves driving across sand dunes in powerful vehicles, giving you an adrenaline rush and stunning views of the desert's unique terrain. Here is all you need to know about this exciting adventure.
Timing
Best time for dune bashing
The best time for dune bashing in the Atacama Desert is during the dry season, which lasts from May to September.
During these months, the weather is more stable, with less rainfall, making the sand dunes more accessible and safe for driving.
The temperatures are also milder, making it more comfortable for adventurers to explore this arid landscape.
Vehicle selection
Choosing the right vehicle
Choosing the right vehicle is crucial for an exhilarating dune bashing experience.
Most people prefer four-wheel-drive SUVs or specially designed dune buggies that can withstand the harsh desert terrain.
These vehicles are equipped with powerful engines and sturdy tires, ensuring better traction on sandy surfaces.
They also offer greater control over steep inclines and declines, commonly found in sand dunes.
Safety measures
Safety tips for dune bashing
Safety should always be the priority while dune bashing.
Always wear seat belts, and ensure that all passengers are securely seated before hitting the dunes.
It's important to keep a safe distance from other vehicles to avoid collisions.
Drivers must be aware of their surroundings at all times, especially when navigating steep drops or sudden obstacles hidden beneath the sand.
Tour choices
Guided tours vs self-drive options
Opting for guided tours or self-drive adventures in Atacama's dunes comes down to personal preference and experience level.
Guided tours usually come with experienced drivers who know the terrain well, making them ideal for first-timers or those wanting a more relaxed experience, without worrying about navigation or vehicle maintenance issues.
Self-drive options suit those with prior off-road experience looking for more freedom and adventure.