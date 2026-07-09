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Dune bashing in the UAE: The ultimate desert adventure

By Simran Jeet 02:56 pm Jul 09, 202602:56 pm

What's the story

Dune bashing in the UAE is an exhilarating experience that combines adventure with the stunning desert landscape. This activity involves driving over sand dunes in specially equipped vehicles, offering a unique way to explore the arid terrain. The thrill of navigating steep dunes and sharp turns makes it a popular choice for both locals and tourists seeking an adrenaline rush. Here is what you need to know about this exciting desert adventure.