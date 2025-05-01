From nutrients to gut health: The benefits of eating durians
What's the story
Popularly termed as the "king of fruits," durians are famously known for their pungent smell and exquisite taste.
However, apart from the sensory pleasure, durians also provide a host of nutritional benefits which can promote health.
Here's a look at the nutritional value of durians and how they can help with digestion.
Knowing this, you can decide if you should add this exotic fruit to your diet.
Nutrient powerhouse
Rich source of essential nutrients
Durians are rich in important nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber.
Vitamin C is essential for immunity and skin, potassium is important for heart health as it helps in regulating blood pressure levels, and dietary fiber in durians helps maintain digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements.
Durians also contain healthy fats, which provide energy and help in cell growth.
Antioxidant boost
Antioxidant properties for health
The antioxidants present in durians help fight oxidative stress in the body.
These antioxidants, including flavonoids and polyphenols, protect our cells from free radical damage.
By reducing oxidative stress, antioxidants may also reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain types of cancer.
Including durians in a balanced diet can, therefore, lead to long-term health benefits.
Energy surge
Natural energy booster
Durians are an amazing source of carbohydrates, which act as a primary source of energy for the body.
The natural sugars in durians give an instant energy boost without causing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels due to their low glycemic index.
This makes them an ideal snack option for those requiring sustained energy throughout the day.
Digestion aid
Digestive health enhancer
The high fiber content in durians contributes to improving digestive health.
Fiber adds bulk to stools, making it easier for them to pass through the digestive tract and preventing constipation.
In addition, it promotes gut bacteria diversity, which is important for good digestion and nutrient absorption.
Dietary suggestions
Tips for incorporating durians into diet
To reap the benefits of durians without going overboard, try incorporating small servings into smoothies or salads for an extra kick of flavor and nutrition.
Combining them with other fruits such as bananas or berries can make for a wholesome snack, packed with vitamins and minerals, while keeping the calorie count in check.