What's the story

Popularly termed as the "king of fruits," durians are famously known for their pungent smell and exquisite taste.

However, apart from the sensory pleasure, durians also provide a host of nutritional benefits which can promote health.

Here's a look at the nutritional value of durians and how they can help with digestion.

Knowing this, you can decide if you should add this exotic fruit to your diet.