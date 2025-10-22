Is ear candling safe? Let's find out

Ear candling, an ancient practice, is believed to remove earwax and improve hearing. The method involves inserting a candle into the ear and lighting it up, creating a vacuum that supposedly draws out impurities. While many swear by its benefits, scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited. Here, we explore the practices, benefits, and risks of ear candling.

#1 How ear candling works Ear candling involves placing a hollow candle in the ear canal and lighting its opposite end. The flame is said to create a vacuum effect that pulls out earwax and debris from the ear. The process usually lasts for about 15 minutes per candle used. Some practitioners claim it can also help with sinus pressure relief and improve overall well-being.

#2 Potential benefits of ear candling Advocates of ear candling argue it can help remove excess wax buildup, relieve sinus congestion, and even improve hearing clarity. They also claim it promotes relaxation by providing a calming effect during the process. Some believe that regular sessions can prevent future wax buildup.

#3 Risks and concerns associated with ear candling Despite its popularity, ear candling comes with certain risks. Improper technique or use of candles not meant for this purpose can lead to burns or injuries to the ear canal. There's also a chance of pushing wax deeper into the ear instead of removing it. Medical professionals generally don't recommend this practice due to lack of scientific evidence supporting its safety and effectiveness.