5 must-visit UNESCO sites in Eastern Europe
What's the story
Eastern Europe is dotted with many UNESCO World Heritage sites, each telling a unique story of the region's rich history and culture. From ancient castles to stunning natural landscapes, these sites are a treasure trove for history and nature enthusiasts. Exploring these places gives you a glimpse of the past and the chance to appreciate the beauty of this part of the world. Here are some must-visit sites that highlight Eastern Europe's diverse heritage.
#1
The Bialowieza Forest: A primeval wonder
Spanning across Poland and Belarus, the Bialowieza Forest is one of Europe's last and largest remaining primeval forests.
This UNESCO site is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including the European bison.
Visitors can explore its ancient woodlands on foot or by bike, witnessing firsthand the incredible biodiversity that has been preserved for centuries.
#2
The Historic Centre of Prague: A medieval marvel
Prague's historic center is a stunning example of medieval architecture, with its cobblestone streets and Gothic spires.
The site includes landmarks such as Old Town Square and Charles Bridge, which draw millions of tourists every year.
A walk through this area gives you a glimpse into Prague's rich history, with buildings dating back to the 12th century.
#3
The wooden tserkvas of Poland and Ukraine: Architectural gems
The wooden tserkvas (churches) scattered across Poland and Ukraine are stunning examples of wooden architecture in the Carpathian region.
Built between the 16th and 19th centuries, these structures are a testament to the craftsmanship of local artisans.
The tserkvas are not just beautiful, but also culturally significant, as they represent the traditions of Eastern Europe.
#4
The Danube Delta: A natural paradise
The Danube Delta is Europe's second-largest river delta, and one of the most biodiverse regions in the world.
Spanning Romania and Ukraine, this UNESCO site is a paradise for birdwatchers, with over 300 species calling it home.
You can explore its winding waterways by boat or kayak, and witness the stunning landscapes that change with the seasons.
#5
The ancient city of Nessebar: A coastal treasure
Situated on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, Nessebar is an ancient city with a history that dates back more than three millennia.
Its cobbled streets are lined with ruins from Thracian, Greek, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman civilizations.
The site is a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage, making it a must-visit for history enthusiasts.