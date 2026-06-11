Barley edamame patties make for a hearty snack option

Healthy snack ideas using edamame and barley

By Vinita Jain 02:52 pm Jun 11, 202602:52 pm

What's the story

Edamame and barley are two plant-based ingredients that can be easily combined to make delicious and nutritious vegan snacks. Edamame, which are young soybeans, are packed with protein and fiber. Barley, a whole grain, is rich in vitamins and minerals. Together, they make a filling combination that can be used in several recipes. Here are some ways to use them in your snacks.