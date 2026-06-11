Healthy snack ideas using edamame and barley
What's the story
Edamame and barley are two plant-based ingredients that can be easily combined to make delicious and nutritious vegan snacks. Edamame, which are young soybeans, are packed with protein and fiber. Barley, a whole grain, is rich in vitamins and minerals. Together, they make a filling combination that can be used in several recipes. Here are some ways to use them in your snacks.
Dish 1
Edamame barley salad
An edamame barley salad is a refreshing way to enjoy these ingredients. Cooked barley forms the base of the salad, while steamed edamame adds a pop of color and texture. Toss in some cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a light vinaigrette for added flavor. This salad is not just visually appealing, but also offers a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.
Dish 2
Barley edamame patties
Barley edamame patties make for a hearty snack option. Combine cooked barley with mashed edamame, breadcrumbs, herbs, and spices to form patties. Pan-fry or bake them until golden brown for a crispy exterior. These patties make for an excellent source of plant-based protein and can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a larger meal.
Dish 3
Edamame barley soup
For a comforting snack option, try making an edamame barley soup. Start by simmering vegetable broth with cooked barley until tender. Add fresh edamame, along with vegetables like carrots or spinach, for added nutrition. Season with herbs like thyme or basil for flavor enhancement. This soup is both filling and nourishing.
Dish 4
Roasted edamame barley mix
A roasted edamame barley mix makes for an easy-to-prepare snack that's perfect for munching on throughout the day. Roast cooked barley until crunchy, then mix with roasted edamame beans, nuts like almonds or walnuts, and seeds like sunflower seeds. This mix provides an energy boost with its combination of protein-rich legumes and fiber-packed grains.