By Simran Jeet 04:18 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story In the hustle and bustle of modern work life, long hours of desk sitting can result in poor posture and a weakened core. This article presents a selection of five easy exercises to improve posture and strengthen your core right at your desk. These exercises can be done at any time throughout the workday, providing a convenient way to boost physical well-being without stepping away from your workstation.

Desk chair spinal twist

To alleviate tension in your spine while sitting, try the desk chair spinal twist. Sit up straight, then place your right hand on the back of the chair and your left hand on your right knee. Gently twist to the right, hold for five seconds, then repeat on the left. This stretch not only increases flexibility but also strengthens core muscles for improved posture.

Seated leg lifts

Seated leg lifts work your lower abs without having to get up from your chair. Sit with your feet flat on the floor. Raise one leg at a time slowly, either straight or with a slight bend at the knee for comfort, as high as you can. Hold for 10 seconds, then lower it back down and repeat with the other leg. Do 10 reps on each side.

Shoulder blade squeezes

Shoulder blade squeezes are ideal for combating the hunched shoulders that result from prolonged sitting at a desk. Sit tall with your arms either resting by your sides or on your lap. Picture yourself gripping a pencil between your shoulder blades. Squeeze them together as tightly as you can without causing pain. Maintain this squeeze for five seconds, then release it gradually. Perform this exercise 15 times.

Desk push-ups

They not only tone your arms, but also strengthen your core and chest, improving your posture. Stand facing your desk, place your hands wider than shoulder-width apart on the edge of the desk. Walk your feet back until you're leaning forward. Bend your elbows out to the sides as you lower your chest toward the desk, then push back up. Do three sets of 10 reps each.

Chair Hover

The chair hover builds core and arm strength, improving balance for better posture. Stand facing away from a chair and lower into a squat, stopping just short of the seat. Hover a few inches above it, extending your arms for balance by reaching forward or placing them on your thighs. Hold for 20 seconds, then stand. Do five sets.