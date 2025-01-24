Improve your brain and heart health with these exercises
What's the story
Enhancing carotid artery circulation is vital for optimizing brain health and ensuring overall cardiovascular well-being.
The carotid arteries are two large blood vessels that deliver oxygen-rich blood to your brain, neck, and face.
Regular exercise can improve blood flow through these arteries, preventing stroke and other health complications.
This article provides a list of five effective exercises specifically aimed at improving carotid artery circulation.
Stretch
Neck stretches for flexibility
Neck stretches are easy and beneficial exercises for improving circulation in the carotid arteries.
Simply tilting your head from side to side and front to back can help loosen tight neck muscles, facilitating better blood flow.
Experts recommend doing these stretches for three to five minutes every day. Just make sure to keep your movements slow and controlled to prevent any strain.
Cardio
Cardiovascular workouts for overall health
Regular physical activity, particularly cardiovascular exercise like walking, jogging, or cycling, is crucial for maintaining healthy circulation throughout the body, including the carotid arteries.
Strive for a minimum of 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio exercise on most days of the week.
Such exercises strengthen the heart, increase oxygen levels in the blood, and ultimately benefit brain function.
Yoga
Yoga poses for improved circulation
Yoga, with its blend of physical postures and breath control, is a powerful way to boost circulation and melt away stress.
Specific poses like downward-facing dog and cobra pose are great for focusing on neck flexibility, which can help increase blood flow through the carotid arteries.
Practicing yoga two to three times a week can make a big difference in your mental and physical well-being.
Strength
Strength training for vascular health
Strength training exercises, particularly those targeting the neck and shoulder muscles, can be beneficial. Shoulder shrugs or neck extensions using light weights can strengthen the muscles supporting the carotid arteries, promoting improved circulation.
Start with lighter weights, progressively increasing the weight as your muscles strengthen.
Aim for at least two strength-training sessions per week.
Breathing
Breathing exercises for relaxation
Deep breathing exercises do more than just help you relax. They enhance vascular function by optimizing oxygen uptake and stimulating blood flow.
Techniques like diaphragmatic breathing or "belly breathing" facilitate full oxygen exchange, benefiting both your heart and brain.
Even five to 10 minutes of deep breathing practice daily can significantly improve your well-being.