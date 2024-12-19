Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your gastric sphincter tone with five simple exercises.

What's the story The lower esophageal sphincter (LES) serves as a vital barrier between the stomach and esophagus, preventing the backflow of stomach acid. A weakened LES can lead to symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Hence, strengthening it is key to managing GERD symptoms. This article highlights five exercises that aim to increase the tone of the gastric sphincter, providing a natural way to combat reflux.

Breathing

Diaphragmatic breathing for core stability

Diaphragmatic breathing doesn't just lower stress - it also strengthens the diaphragm, which in turn helps the LES do its job better. By focusing on inhaling deeply and letting your belly expand (instead of your chest), you're giving your diaphragm a workout. Just five to 10 minutes a day can make a big difference, improving LES tone and reducing reflux.

Yoga

Yoga poses to enhance abdominal strength

Specific yoga poses, such as the cat-cow stretch and vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose), apply gentle, controlled pressure to the abdomen. This helps strengthen the area around the LES. Incorporating these poses into your routine two to three times a week can improve gastric sphincter tone over time. Plus, it increases overall flexibility and helps manage stress, further supporting digestive health.

Gravity

Gravitational pull exercise

A super easy and effective exercise is to simply lay on your back with your head elevated above your stomach, allowing gravity to assist in preventing acid reflux. Just raise your upper body with pillows or a wedge pillow for 15-20 minutes following meals. This position not only facilitates digestion but also strengthens the LES by promoting optimal alignment and function.

Bracing

Abdominal bracing techniques

Tighten your abdominal muscles as if you're bracing for a punch. This exercise, known as abdominal bracing, creates a controlled increase in intra-abdominal pressure, strengthening the muscles around the LES. You can do it while sitting or standing, just a few seconds at a time, throughout the day. This will help strengthen the muscles around your food pipe's lower ring (gastric sphincter).

Swallowing

Swallowing exercises

Swallowing exercises help strengthen the specific muscles used in swallowing, including those of the LES. One easy exercise involves swallowing saliva or taking small sips of water and swallowing more forcefully than you typically would. Repeating this exercise multiple times daily can improve muscle strength in the esophagus and enhance sphincter function.