5 quick exercises for better elbow movement
What's the story
Increasing the flexibility of your humeroradial joint, a key component of the elbow, can greatly improve arm mobility and reduce discomfort or stiffness.
This article provides a list of five exercises specifically aimed at improving range of motion and flexibility in this area.
These exercises are easy to perform and do not require any special equipment, making them perfect for a quick at-home routine.
Stretch 1
Wrist flexor stretch
First, reach your arm out in front of you, palm down.
Next, use your other hand to gently pull back your fingers until you feel a stretch on the underside of your forearm.
Hold this stretch for 15 to 30 seconds, then release.
Do this three times on each arm.
This exercise stretches the muscles extending from the humeroradial joint down to the wrist, improving flexibility.
Stretch 2
Elbow extension stretch
Stand or sit, extend your arm out at shoulder height and bend it at the elbow as if you are doing a bicep curl.
With your other hand, push back on the elbow until you feel a stretch in the bicep and elbow.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, release, and repeat three times per arm.
This will help to achieve full extension of the humeroradial joint.
Movement 1
Pronation and supination twist
Extend one arm straight in front of you with your elbow locked and your thumb pointing upward.
Rotate your forearm to point your thumb downward (pronation), then rotate it back upward (supination).
Perform this movement 10 times for each arm, focusing on smooth transitions between pronation and supination.
This exercise improves rotational flexibility in both directions, focusing on the humeroradial joint.
Movement 2
Towel twist exercise
Hold a small towel horizontally in front of you at shoulder width, keeping one hand stationary.
Twist the towel by rotating your other hand, first inward (pronation) and then outward (supination), while keeping the towel taut.
Perform 10 repetitions in each direction for each hand. This will enhance rotational mobility around the humeroradial joint.
Movement 3
Arm circles
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to your sides.
Start by making small circles, then slowly increase the size until you reach your maximum comfortable radius before decreasing back to small circles.
Do 10 circles in one direction, then reverse for another 10.
This dynamic exercise encourages full range motion, improving upper extremity mobility by facilitating circumduction around the humeroradial and neighboring joints.